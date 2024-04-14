SAD (A) candidate for Amritsar begins his election campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

After the SAD (Amritsar) declared Iman Singh Maan as its Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, the candidate along with other senior party leaders and workers started his poll campaign by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday.

Accompanied by senior party leaders Upkar Singh Sandhu and Amrik Singh, he prayed in front of Akal Takht, seeking the Almighty’s help to start his campaign. Responding to questions from the media, he said the poll bugle has been sounded in view of which he had started his election campaign.

Mann informed that post parliamentary elections, the objective of his party will be to prepare for the SGPC elections. After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Iman Singh Maan and other party workers participated in the sit-in being organised on Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple, by the families of Bandi Singhs who are being detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail.

