SAD (A) hails party prez for taking up issue of Bandi Sikhs

Amritsar, December 24

The district unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) hailed party president Simarnjit Singh Mann for his blunt voice in Parliament for Bandi Sikhs. A meeting of the party wing, led by general secretary Harpal Singh Blair, was held in Tarn Tarn on Saturday.

The leaders of the party appreciated Simranjit Singh Mann for raising the issue of Sikh political prisoners. Harpal Singh Blair stated that if the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi could be released after completing their sentence why the Sikh prisoners were not being released. They had been in jails for the last 30 years and the government should immediately release them.