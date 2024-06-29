SAD (A) slams state govt, Centre for ignoring Punjab-related issues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

Leaders of the SAD (Amritsar) slammed the state and Central Governments for hurting and ignoring the interests of Punjab. They raised the matters of not holding the SGPC elections for last 13 years, the issue of yoga in Golden Temple and Kangana Ranaut’s statements, among others.

Flanked by senior party leaders — including Iman Singh Maan — SAD (A) General Secretary Harpal Singh Blair, in his address to the media, said the Sikh community never received justice. He said there were many such issues of Punjab which the governments ignore and do not consider it necessary to respond.

There was a demand to hold the Shiromani Committee elections, which have not been organised for the last 13 years. He also said that an FIR against the woman who performed yoga in the Golden Temple would serve as a deterrent to others.

Iman Singh Mann said AAP acquired the Punjab Government by telling lies. Sarpanches are being offered panchayat lands at cheap prices while sitting in offices. A demand letter has also been given to the office of DC in this regard so that democracy did not remain suppressed. He sought concession in GST rates to companies which employ youth from the state so that Punjabi language could gain importance. He said in the upcoming byelections, his candidates will raise these issues so that these are discussed in the Vidhan Sabha.

SAD (A) leader Lahna Singh said by making Ravneet Singh Bittu — a defeated MP from Ludhiana — a Union Minister, the government has proved that the the Sikh community’s enemies are honoured even after defeat. He also raised his voice in favour of Amritpal Singh.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Kangana Ranaut #SGPC #Sikhs