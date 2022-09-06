SAD activists protest against rising sand prices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Akali Dal leaders staged a protest against the rising sand prices in the Jahajgarh area here on Monday.

Activists of the SAD, led by its leader Talbir Singh Gill, held a public protest, berating the Bhagwant Singh Mann government for its inability to prevent the steep rise in the price of sand, which is now being sold at Rs 7,500 per 100 cubic feet. “Interest of common public has been compromised and traders are forced to shut their business,” he added.

Akali leader Talbir interacted with sand vendors in the area. “The AAP government is talking about stopping illegal sand mining and taking action against sand-filled tippers and trolleys, but sand is still available in the market. Its price is out of the reach of common man,” Gill added. He reminded the AAP government of pre-poll promise of earning Rs 20,000 crore from sand. He urged the AAP government to convene an all-party meeting to take guidance of from senior leaders of the SAD and Congress.