SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

GS Paul
Amritsar, November 7
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami is yet again the choice of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the annual elections to the Sikh body for the president’s post.
The election for the president and other office-bearers will be held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the Golden Temple complex on Wednesday.
Foregoing the tradition, SAD president Sukhbir Badal this time has declared Dhami’s name in advance.
SAD spokesperson Daljit Cheema said Badal had taken the decision after taking all SAD-supported members into confidence.
SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced S Harjinder Singh Dhami as the candidate of SAD for the post of President of SGPC in the annual election being held tomorrow.— Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) November 7, 2023
S Badal said that all Members of the SGPC of my party has expressed full confidence in his working in my… pic.twitter.com/xDWvjhAKkj
Cheema took to X to make the announcement. “SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced S Harjinder Singh Dhami as the candidate of SAD for the post of President of SGPC in the annual election being held tomorrow. S Badal said that all Members of the SGPC of my party have expressed full confidence in his working in my one to one meetings with them. So he will remain our choice for the present election.”
Dhami has been holding the coveted post for two consecutive years.
During the 2022-2023 contest against rebel Akali leader Jagir Kaur, of the 146 votes polled, Dhami had polled 104 and Kaur 42.
The opposition led by SAD (Samyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will announce their joint candidate for the post of president here later on Tuesday. Former SAD MLA Balbir Singh Ghunus is the frontrunner for the president’s post.
