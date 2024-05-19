SAD chief questions Amritpal’s sudden entry into politics

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday visited Naurangabad village to campaign for Prof Virsa Singh Valtoha, the party candidate for the upcoming Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Sukhbir Badal criticised the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP during his address. He condemned the Congress for the 1984 Sikh massacre, highlighting the atrocities on the Sikh community. Criticising the AAP, he pointed out the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under its governance. He accused the BJP of interfering with affairs of the Sikh panth while alleging collusion with certain individuals for personal gains.

He also raised questions over sudden entry of Amritpal Singh into politics. He urged the people of Punjab to remain vigilant against divisive elements and external influences that could disrupt peace in the state. He emphasised on the legacy of leaders like late Parkash Singh Badal and Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who prioritised the state’s interests over personal agendas.

Labelling Amritpal as a Khalistani ideologue, Sukhbir attributed disruptive intentions to his political endeavours. He credited the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for historic welfare initiatives that benefited the people of Punjab, contrasting it with the lack of achievements of the Opposition parties.

Asserting his support for Prof Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sukhbir urged voters to give priority to the welfare of the Sikh community. He blamed outside influences for disrupting Punjab’s peace. He said, “The upcoming elections are crucial for safeguarding Punjab’s future. I appeal to voters to choose right candidate for the betterment of the state.”

