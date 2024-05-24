SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 23

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today claimed that the Shiromani Akali Dal was garnering huge response from all sections of society in the state. He was addressing a political conference at Sran Resorts, Kadd Gill, in Tarn Taran on Thursday. The conference was organised by Iqbal Singh Sandhu, state general secretary of the party, in support of Virsa Singh Valtoha, party candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In his address, Majithia condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that he was not committed to the interests of the state and only appeased his Delhi-based political bosses. He said that the state exchequer was being misused for political motives and as Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann was often out of the state because of which the law and order situation was deteriorating and there had been an increase in incidents of drug smuggling, killing, looting and snatching. He said that issues being raised by SAD like the release of Sikh detainees were attracting the people of the state.

Majithia appreciated the ‘Panthic’ activities of party candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha and said that he was jailed for 10 years under the National Security Act (NSA) by the then Congress government and was also associated with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

He appealed to the people to vote for Virsa Singh Valtoha, the SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

Valtoha said he would raise the issue pertaining to release of Sikh detainees and for the progress of state in Parliament after his victory in the LS poll.

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal #Tarn Taran