SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Batala, April 26
The SAD held an impressive rally in Batala in support of party candidate Daljit Singh Cheema, who, local leaders, said has a thorough knowledge of problems in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
SAD Batala unit in charge Naresh Mahajan, addressing the gathering, said: “Cheema is a doctor. Hence, he is well-educated. He is well versed with the political topography of the region and has also made elaborate plans to bring the city’s once famed industrial units back on track.
“He has assured to take up the problems of the industrialists with the central government through his personal contacts in New Delhi. He has assured the business lobby that he will work towards ensuring that tax concessions are given to industrialists on the pattern of J&K and HP,” said Mahajan, who was earlier with the BJP.
Besides, he lashed out at the BJP and the Congress for describing Cheema as an outsider. “Cheema was born in Gurdaspur district. He is not an outsider by any stretch of imagination. Our rival parties should not make an issue out of this because there is no truth in their contentions that Cheema is an outsider,” said Mahajan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...