SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Batala, April 26

The SAD held an impressive rally in Batala in support of party candidate Daljit Singh Cheema, who, local leaders, said has a thorough knowledge of problems in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

SAD Batala unit in charge Naresh Mahajan, addressing the gathering, said: “Cheema is a doctor. Hence, he is well-educated. He is well versed with the political topography of the region and has also made elaborate plans to bring the city’s once famed industrial units back on track.

“He has assured to take up the problems of the industrialists with the central government through his personal contacts in New Delhi. He has assured the business lobby that he will work towards ensuring that tax concessions are given to industrialists on the pattern of J&K and HP,” said Mahajan, who was earlier with the BJP.

Besides, he lashed out at the BJP and the Congress for describing Cheema as an outsider. “Cheema was born in Gurdaspur district. He is not an outsider by any stretch of imagination. Our rival parties should not make an issue out of this because there is no truth in their contentions that Cheema is an outsider,” said Mahajan.

