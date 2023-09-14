SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Tikka joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has suffered a setback with its district urban president Gurpartap Singh Tikka today joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

Notably, Tikka had submitted his resignation from the primary membership of SAD on September 11.

Along with him, former senior Deputy Mayor Ajaibirpal Singh Randhawa and former party general secretary Jaspal Singh Shantu too joined the saffron party in the presence of Gujarat’s former CM Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP national secretary Narendra Raina and BJP district president (Urban) Harwinder Singh Sandhu.

Tikka, who served as SAD’s urban head besides youth wing district chief for a long time, said that the SAD leadership has been ignoring the contribution of ‘Taksali’ Akalis and had deviated from its core issues.

#BJP #Shiromani Akali Dal