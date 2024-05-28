SAD leader quits party, to support Waris Punjab De chief

Amritsar, May 27
SAD leader Manjit Singh today submitted his resignation from primary membership of the party and announced his support in favour of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is contesting from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, while being locked up in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.
In a video message, he announced to sever his ties as SGPC member. He said he had been associated with the SAD for the past four decades but its leadership in the hands of a family did not do any justice to him. He, however, added that he would not join any other political party.
He said he remained in jail for eight years and refused several opportunities to go up the ladder of politics for the sake of Panth and Panthic values.
