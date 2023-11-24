SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Tarn Taran, November 23
SAD leader and former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura has expressed resentment over the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is a rape convict, on furlough from the Rohtak jail.
Emphasising that the dera chief was found guilty of committing heinous crimes against women, Brahmpura said allowing him temporary freedom undermined the principles of justice and would deeply affect victims.
He said the granting of furlough could hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He said such actions reinforce feelings of a ‘minority status’ among Sikhs within the country. The former MLA called upon the government to reconsider its decision.
He also spoke about Bandi Singhs, who allegedly have been unjustly imprisoned for extended periods despite completing their prison terms. He urged the authorities to release them immediately.
