SAD leader Talbir Singh Gill joins AAP

Amritsar, May 3

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today received a big jolt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as its leader Talbir Singh Gill, along with Dilbagh Singh Wadali and other Akali leaders, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed the Akali leaders into the party fold at Chandigarh on Friday.

Gill had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly election on the SAD ticket from the Amritsar South constituency. His opponents were Congress candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar of the AAP. Dr Nijjar had won the election.

Gill’s entry into poll arena had turned the Amritsar South segment into a three-cornered contest. Earlier, the Amritsar South constituency was considered a pocket borough of Bolaria.

Considered a close aide of senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Gill has considerable influence in the South constituency. He could help the AAP in garnering much needed votes from there. Gill’s accessibility is his main forte. — TNS

