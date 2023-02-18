SAD leader Valtoha acquitted in criminal case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 17

SAD leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha has been acquitted by the court of Rajesh Ahluwalia, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tarn Taran, on Friday in connection with a five-year-old criminal case registered against him by the Sadar police (Tarn Taran).

The case under Section 189 of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Tejpreet Singh Peter, a Congress leader of Bhikhiwind for using threatening language against D P S Kharbanda, the then DC of Tarn Taran. Capt Amarinder Singh was the state chief minister then.

The complainant had alleged that SAD leader Virsa had used such language while addressing SAD workers during a dharna staged in front of the DC office on June 17, 2017, in Tarn Taran.