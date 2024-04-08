SAD leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Khadoor Sahib constituency in-charge of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, held a meeting with former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia at his residence today to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The gathering, attended by party workers, focused on innovative and progressive ideas aimed at developments in Khadoor Sahib.

Addressing the media, Brahmpura underscored SAD’s unwavering dedication to achieve progress and for the betterment of the youth and people of the state.

Brahmpura advocated fair treatment of youth affected by the National Security Act (NSA), providing educational opportunities, improving healthcare services, infrastructure development, sustainable agriculture practices, and exploring export possibilities for agricultural products. Furthermore, he highlighted performance gaps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

“SAD remains steadfast in its commitment to address these critical matters and strive towards more promising future of the state,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal