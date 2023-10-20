SAD (Sanyukt) to contest SGPC polls: Dhindsa

Amritsar, October 19
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has stated that the party would contest the next SGPC elections. He appealed to workers to propagate the party ideology at grassroots level during a visit to the holy city on Thursday.
Dhindsa also appealed to the community to support pro-panthic candidates during the SGPC elections. He instructed party leaders to help the Gursikh families in getting enrolled as voters for the SGPC elections.
Dhindsa said all should join hands to ensure severe punishment to the culprits of Bargari sacrilege incident, Behbal shooting and cases of missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
