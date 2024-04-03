SAD(A) urged to field Panthic face

Amritsar, April 2
SAD (Amritsar) unit office-bearers have urged their party president Simranjit Singh Mann to field a Panthic face in the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.
The office-bearers also expressed their dismay at Teja Singh Samundri’s grandson Taranjit Singh Sandhu joining the BJP.
