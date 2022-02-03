SAD’s move to change candidate in Jandiala may cost party dear

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 2

Situation may change in Jandiala as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) gave ticket to Satinderjit Singh Chhajalwaddi instead of veteran Akali leader and former MLA Malkeet Singh AR.

Earlier, the SAD had announced the ticket for Malkeet Singh AR, but due to his health issues, the party decided to field Satinderjit Singh Chajjalwaddi, who left the Congress after he was denied ticket from the Baba Bakala constituency, instead of his son advocate Gagandeep Singh.

Revolting against SAD’s move, Gagandeep Singh, joined the Sanyukt Akali Dal led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and is now contesting from the alliance of BJP and Capt Amrinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

According to political experts, this decision would favour the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, as the SAD votes would now be divided between AR and Chhajalwaddi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Admai Party is getting strong in the constituency. Last time, it had a strong candidate as Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Harbhajan Singh, who left his job to contest the election. He polled 33,912 votes, which was only 708 less than the runner-up SAD candidate — Dalbir Singh.

“Harbhajan Singh ETO is getting a good response. He is a local candidate, who has served in the area. The fight would be between the Congress and the AAP this time,” said Hardeep Singh of Wadala Johal village.

Congress candidate Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala won in the 2017 election with a lead of 18,422 votes. Earlier in 2012, the seat was won by Baljit Singh Jalal Usma, who defeated Danny Bandala’s father Sardul Singh Bandala, a two-time MLA in 1992 and 2002. Danny may face anti-incumbency in Jandiala town, but is still a strong candidate among all.

“The SAD candidate is an outsider and new in the area. Congress candidate Danny, AAP candidate Harbhajan and Sanyukt Akali Dal candidate AR are well aware of the area and have personal links with voters. Chjajalwaddi will have to fight really hard to bond with locals. The fight seems between Congress and AAP,” said Simarjeet Singh, a resident of Jandiala.

Satinderjit Singh Chhajalwaddi’s father Ranjit Singh Chhajalwaddi was elected as the MLA from Jandiala constituency in 1985 from Khadoor Sahib in 1992 and 1997 on SAD ticket. He joined the Congress in 2017 after SAD denied him a ticket.

Akali veteran out of race

