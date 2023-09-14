Safai sewaks protest over pending dues in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 13

Sanitary workers (safai sewaks) employed at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, staged a daylong dharna here today. The safai sewaks who have been outsourced the work were protesting against the non-payment of their monthly remuneration for the last many months.

The sanitation workers have been agitating under the leadership of Harbans Singh for the acceptance of their demands. Besides Harbans Singh, the others who spoke on the occasion were Gurjit Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and Kulwinder Singh. The leaders cited the example of Sarabjit Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur and others who have not been paid their remuneration for more than a year now.

They added that besides the MLAs of the ruling AAP, they have been regularly informing the Deputy Commissioner, Civil Surgeon and other senior officials about their plight but nothing has been done to redress their grievances. The safai sewaks warned that in case they were not paid their contribution, they would be left with no alternative but to intensify their agitation. The leaders alleged that the contractors of the companies employed for the work had embezzled the money by deducting it from their monthly remuneration as it had not been deposited in their bank accounts.

