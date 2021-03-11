Safai sewaks to burn SDM's effigy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The safai sewaks who were allegedly removed from service and the representatives of the organisations supporting their agitation lodged a strong protest here on Friday against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them by the local SDM-cum-Administrator of the Municipal Council, Tarn Taran. The organisations have declared to stage a dharna in Tarn Taran on June 7 and burn the SDM’ effigy. The removed safai sewakas are on warpath since April 4 demanding to reinstatement their services. Different Scheduled Caste and Valmiki organisations have extended support to their agitation. Mani Gill, Baba Pankaj Nath, Baba Vikrant, Deepak Teja and other leaders of the agitating organisations said they had gone to the SDM-cum-Administrator to resolve the issue, when they were ill-treated and threatened by the officer. The leaders of the safai sewaks said they were working with the Municipal Council for the last more than one year and were not given their salary for the last three to four months. The SDM said the agitating safai sewaks were not on the pay roll of the Municipal Council. OC

Ghallughara: Cops on toes

Tarn Taran: The district police are keeping a strict vigil to check suspected movement of anti-social elements during the ‘Ghallughara Week’. DSP (security) Tripta Sood herself led the teams to check vehicles in the district on Friday. The DSP said nakas were installed at different crossings in Tarn Taran besides at Khebbe Dogran, Saidpur, Jhabal and other points. The DSP said as many as 200 vehicles were checked at different crossing in Tarn Taran town and documents were checked by the team led by Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur, SHO, Tarn Taran city. The DSP said besides checking vehicles, suspected persons, too, were observed closely. Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh Sandhu, district in-charge of the traffic police was checking vehicles coming from out of the state and documents were checked carefully.