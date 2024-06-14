Safai Sewaks want jobs regularised, present memorandum to Tarn Taran SDM

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 13

A delegation of the district unit of Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, presented a memorandum to the SDM-cum-Administrator of Municipal Council, Tarn Taran, regarding the demands of Safai Sewaks and the sewermen.

Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the union, led the delegation. He said that the employees have been working with the Tarn Taran Municipal Council through a contractual company for the last 15-20 years but their services have not been regularised yet. Romesh Kumar said that the state government, through a notification issued in 2021, instructed the Local Government Department to pave way for the regularisation of their services.

Shergill said that the services of 133 Safai Sewaks and 31 sewermen are to be regularised but the MC officials have not implemented the notification as of yet. He said that most Municipal Councils in the state have implemented the notification and the employees have been brought under the department by the Labour Commission. The union has also demanded that those whose services were terminated should be reinstated.

