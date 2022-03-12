Sahit utsav: Day 7 dedicated to Bhagat Singh

A play being staged during the Sahit Utsav and Book Fair in collaboration with NBT India at Khalsa College in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The seventh day of Sahit Utsav and Book Fair in collaboration with National Book Trust-India at Khalsa College was dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi president and noted theatre person Kewal Dhaliwal directed a play titled ‘Basanti Chola’ that was staged at the festival.

The play gave insights into Bhagat Singh’s life and ideology, why he chose that life. It also paid a tribute to the martyrs and mentioned the memorial at Khatkar Kalan.

The play began with an elderly narrator telling the saga of sacrifice of real heroes of the country — Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — to the new generation. With intense scenes like the three of them kissing the gallows, just before they are hanged, were directed beautifully and evoked emotions. Principal of Khalsa College, Amritsar, Mehal Singh said the play was a very powerful medium, which connects the audience directly with the character. He praised Dhaliwal’s interpretation and portrayal of martyrs through ‘Basanti Chola’ and said the play touched hearts and will remain in audience’s mind.

In another literary session of the day, contemporary Punjabi storyteller Ajmer Sidhu interacted with audience and shared his early writing experiences.

“I started writing stories at a time when the progressive stream in Punjabi literature was in full swing. It also had an effect on my mind and often reflected in my stories. In this way, my stories mostly remind of those times,” he said.

Desh Raj Kali, another speaker for the day, while quoting the stories of Bhagwant Rasoolpuri, mentioned the change in Punjabi story in his presentation on existence and influence of the Dalit literature.

Baljit Raina, editor and storyteller of Adab Magazine from Jammu and Kashmir, talked about the scope of stories at national level. He shared how he learnt Punjabi and presented the experiences of writing in Punjabi. Bhagwant Rasoolpuri and Deep Davinder also addressed the sessions on Friday.

Later in the afternoon session, world famous computer technology scientist Gurpreet Singh Lehal gave technical information about the new version of Punjabi word processor Akhar 2021 prepared by him. Lehal said in digital age, Punjabi must adapt into digital mode to expand its scope and usage.

