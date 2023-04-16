Sahitya Sabha hosts literary dialogue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Virsa Vihar Society, in collaboration with Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Chogawan, hosted a special session today featuring Inderjit Purewal, a Punjabi poet and editor-in-chief of Raag Punjabi literary magazine based in the United States. Purewal returned to his homeland after 27 years and has been publishing Raag, which showcases the works of immigrant Punjabi poets and writers.

Purewal engaged in a conversation with renowned poet Nirmal Arpan, dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, Artinder Sandhu, editor of Ekum magazine, and other eminent writers. Dharwinder Singh Aulakh, the president of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Chogawan, and the secretary of Kendriya Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, introduced Purewal to the audience, describing his literary journey as inspirational. Aulakh highlighted that Purewal started his literary career without any support, in a time when writing was not considered a lucrative profession.

During the session, Purewal explained the motive behind starting Raag, stating that it gives him inner happiness, and he wants to contribute back to society. Dr Baljit Riad noted that Purewal’s commitment to publishing quality magazines demonstrates his thoughtfulness towards the preservation of the Punjabi and literature.

Nirmal Arpan addressed the gathering, noting that publishing a magazine is no easy feat, given the tight financial market and the cost of publishing. However, despite these challenges, Purewal has set out on this path with full determination and is doing it with honesty and integrity.

The writers in attendance shared their collective experiences in writing and discussed Purewal’s works and the compilation of Raag magazine.