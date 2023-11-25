'Sam Bahadur' team visits city for film promotion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to play the role of national icon Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on screen with Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic, Sam Bahadur, visited Amritsar on Thursday. Kaushal was accompanied by co-actor Saniya Malhotra and director Meghna Gulzar as they paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and later visited the Attari-Wagah border to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces and the BSF, Vicky said they are the first line of defence of the country and hailed their contribution to maintain national security. He also interacted with crowd and even repeated his famous dialogue from Uri, ‘How’s the Josh?” to a thunderous applause by the crowd.

Vicky, Saniya and Meghna have been on a whirlwind promotional tour of Sam Bahadur, which releases on December 1. Earlier, Vicky along with Saniya and Meghna paid obeisance at the Golden Temple as he called the place his most favourite in the world. Vicky has previously visited Amritsar twice, once for the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike and later, for Sardar Udham.

Sam Bahadur chronicles the life and achievements of Sam Manekshaw, who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and became the first Field Marshal of India.

Manekshaw, who was called Sam Bahadur as well, was born in Amritsar in 1914. His father, who was a doctor, ran a pharmacy-cum-dispensary inside Katra Ahluwalia, which is now owned by a family close to the Manekshaws. He did his schooling from PBN Senior Secondary School and took admission at Hindu College in 1931 before moving out of city to pursue higher education.

