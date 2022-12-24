Samagam in remembrance of Sahibzadas held in Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

To pay tributes to the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri and all martyrs of Chamkaur Sahib, a Gurmat Samagam was held in the Golden Temple here on Friday. Sikh organisations would also celebrate the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas across the state on a grand scale on December 25.

A large number of children together recited Japji Sahib, Gurbani Kirtan, Kavishri, Kavita and Dhadhi to pay tributes to the martyrs. In his address, Dharam Prachar Lehar chairman Rajinder Singh Mehta asked children to take inspiration from the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas. Earlier, the Hazuri Ragi jatha of the Golden Temple presented Gurbani kirtan.

Meanwhile, the Panthic Talmel Sangathan, an umbrella organisation of several Sikh bodies, said major religious events would be held in the gurdwaras of every village, town and city on December 25. It already translated the martyrdom of Sahibzadas into 12 languages.

Former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, convener of the sangathan, said here on Friday that the programme would be celebrated under its ‘Galwakadi’ campaign to be held on December 25.

About 3 lakh forms containing questions in this regard printed by the Sikh organisation were distributed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bhopal, Pune, besides the entire state of Punjab. Apart from Punjabi, Hindi, English, the literature was made available in Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Telugu and other Indian languages. This history was also distributed online so that non-Sikhs could be made aware of the history of martyrdom.

The martyrdom day of Chhote Sahibzadas is being celebrated across the country as Veer Bal Diwas by the Union Government. Accordingly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued guidelines to the educational institutions across the country under its authority that the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas should be observed in schools for one month from December 26 under Veer Bal Diwas.

Jaswinder Singh of the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF) said in this regard events would be held in gurdwaras of each village, town and city. During these events, a turban competition for children would be conducted. Similarly, there would be a Bhujhangi Khalsa competition in which parents would bring along their young children as the heirs of the Sahibzadas. He said the winning children would be given bicycles, watches and many other prizes. These events will be held at around 20 places in the holy city alone on December 25.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shiromani Committee is celebrating martyrdom week from December 21 to 28. It has also printed booklets related to the history of Sahibzadas in eight languages to be distributed on the martyrdom day.

#chamkaur sahib #Golden Temple Amritsar #sahibzadas #Sikhs