Sand, gravel prices nowhere around rate fixed by govt

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 22

The government’s claim of fixing sand and gravel prices at Rs 5.5 per cubic foot at mining sites over two years ago does not seem to have had an impact on their prices in the local retail market.

Satwant Singh, a contractor who has been working along with his group of labourers for the past two decades, said the price has been more or less hovering around Rs 5,000 per 100 cubic feet for a long time in the past with minor fluctuations.

Despite tall claims by the AAP government of providing sand at mining sites at Rs 5.5 per cubic foot, it is available in the retail market 10 times costlier. There are two qualities of sand available in the market. One is coarse sand, which is sourced from Pathankot and its adjoining hilly areas, available at Rs 50 per cubic foot. Another is fine sand, which is sourced from Ajnala and Ramdas area of the district, and is available at over Rs 40 per cubic foot. Similarly, gravel is being sold at Rs 36 per cubic foot and above depending upon quality.

While politicians contesting the election from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat are silent over the issue, the common people keen to own their dream homes are irked at the high cost of construction. Spiralling construction costs are acting as a deterrent for those wanting to raise a dream house. Mandeep Singh, a building contractor, said the demand for construction was missing from the market compared to last year. Otherwise, he added that construction activity picks up before and during the General Election, fearing a price rise after the formation of the next government.

Harpreet Singh, who is in the middle of constructing his house, said he curtailed the construction area of his new house after finding the cost rising exorbitantly. He said similar measures were being initiated by people with modest means while constructing their houses.

