Sand-laden vehicle seized from Mand area

Tarn Taran, October 18
A team of officials of the Mining Department and the Verowal police seized a Bolero vehicle laden with sand from the Mand area on Monday. The sand was illegally extracted from the Beas river.
Mining Inspector Manpreet Singh said the team was on patrol in the Mand area when it saw and signalled a vehicle to stop. The vehicle driver managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered.
