Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Navjot Singh Sidhu, former PPCC president, slammed the AAP government for failing to control sand prices in the state. During a visit to the retail construction material market at the Maal Mandi area on GT road, Sidhu asked for their prices. Sand, which was Rs 1,600 rupees till a month ago, now costs Rs 3,200 per 100 cubic feet today. Construction projects are coming to halt and the reason is increase in the rate of sand, he claimed.