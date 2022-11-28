Sandeep Rishi new MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

The state government replaced Municipal Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj with Sandeep Rishi today. Sandeep Rishi will return to the post a third time.

Earlier on July 11, 2022, Rishi was transferred as Assistant Excise Commissioner to Patiala. After four months, he was again transferred back. Rishi was promoted as an IAS last year and his first appointment as Municipal Commissioner was in the holy city on November 21, 2021 but he was transferred soon.

Kumar Saurabh Raj had taken a stand against the lack of political will to give relaxation to the shopkeepers who had encroached upon the Heritage Street illegally. Speculations are rife that Kumar Saurabh has been transferred for his stand to make the heritage street encroachment free.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi had issued a statement last week that the government may transfer him for his action against the encroachers on Heritage Street.

Posted in holy city third time

