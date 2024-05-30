Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Amritsar, May 29
BJP candidate and former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has promised free supply of American medicines for drug de-addiction after coming to power. Addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Amritsar East segment, Sandhu said that latest techniques would be used to de-addict and rehabilitate youth who have fallen victim to drugs.
Sandhu added that the Narcotics Control Bureau would be further strengthened to tackle the menace. He said that no person, howsoever influential he is in politics, would have to face the music. He added that a drugs and rehabilitation centre, the first of its kind, would be opened in Amritsar to provide better treatment facilities.
During the roadshow, BJP state general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and others were also present.
“People can be fooled twice, but you cannot always fool them,” said Sandhu while taking a jibe at Aujla. He said that due to his efforts, an Abu Dhabi-based company is setting up its logistics and food processing centre here. “This would provide a platform to our products in their hypermarket. Give me a chance. If you cast your vote for lotus, it would be your victory,” he said.
Dr Raju said that with Sandhu representing Amritsar, the city would be projected at the international level. He added that Sandhu was earlier the Indian ambassador to US and now he is Modi’s ambassador to Amritsar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts