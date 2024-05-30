Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

BJP candidate and former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has promised free supply of American medicines for drug de-addiction after coming to power. Addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Amritsar East segment, Sandhu said that latest techniques would be used to de-addict and rehabilitate youth who have fallen victim to drugs.

Sandhu added that the Narcotics Control Bureau would be further strengthened to tackle the menace. He said that no person, howsoever influential he is in politics, would have to face the music. He added that a drugs and rehabilitation centre, the first of its kind, would be opened in Amritsar to provide better treatment facilities.

During the roadshow, BJP state general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and others were also present.

“People can be fooled twice, but you cannot always fool them,” said Sandhu while taking a jibe at Aujla. He said that due to his efforts, an Abu Dhabi-based company is setting up its logistics and food processing centre here. “This would provide a platform to our products in their hypermarket. Give me a chance. If you cast your vote for lotus, it would be your victory,” he said.

Dr Raju said that with Sandhu representing Amritsar, the city would be projected at the international level. He added that Sandhu was earlier the Indian ambassador to US and now he is Modi’s ambassador to Amritsar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Taranjit Singh Sandhu #United States of America USA