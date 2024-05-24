Taranjit Singh Sandhu releases manifesto, Amritsar’s all-round development emphasised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu released his vision and local election manifesto for Amritsar and claimed to present a complete model of development on Thursday. Addressing the press on the occasion, he said during the last two months of campaigning, he has collected feedback on various issues faced by people of Amritsar. He said he considers it his responsibility to establish direct contact between the Central government and Amritsar.

Sandhu said Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International, known for marketing agricultural products, is setting up a logistics and food processing centre in Amritsar. He said it would provide a platform to our products and brands in its hypermarket. He added that a team of LuLu Group director Salim MA would visit Amritsar soon. He said that this would increase the farmers’ income, create markets and employment opportunities.

In the manifesto, Sandhu has pledged to redefine the future by reviving the heritage, besides emphasising all-round development of the city. Special packages, easy access of pilgrims to Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple, development of Sri Ram Tirtha on the lines of Ayodhya, upgradation of Gandhi Ground and hosting IPL matches, construction of Patti-Firozpur rail link, strengthening infrastructure, uplifting industry and trade, drug eradication, appropriate arrangements for capital investment, skills, education and health, especially women’s safety, have been stated as the primary goals.

Speaking about his vision for Amritsar, Sandhu said opening of a VFS Global Application Centre has been planned here, which would be implemented immediately after the elections. The proceedings at the US Consulate are ongoing. SkyTrain will also be started from the railway station to Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple and extended to the airport. He said the roads and streets leading to these religious places would be beautified on priority. To celebrate the 450th foundation day of Amritsar in 2027, a special package would be brought by Modi government and Guru Nagar would be clean, green, safe and developed. The border villages of Amritsar would also be included in the Centre’s Rs 4,800 crore Vibrant Village programme.

Sandhu claimed that they will set up a centre for world-class sustainable agriculture technologies and a logistics and food processing centre. 100 per cent utilisation of cargo facilities for exports, and transformation of cooperatives such as Verka into a global brand, MSP and crop insurance policy for the protection of farmers, world-class veterinary hospital, development grain mandis, promotion of start-ups for agro-industries and small businesses for the upliftment of Dalit community was also on their list. To work towards providing government services to senior citizens, he talked about setting up Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSME) help desk in Amritsar.

He stressed setting up a drug rehabilitation hospital here and making US-sourced drugs available free of cost. He proposed to redevelop Amritsar as an industrial centre and said that an international convention centre would be established here. Emphasis will be laid on bringing a Special Economic Zones, expanding the Eastern Dedicated Freight Rail Corridor from Ludhiana to Attari, setting up a duty-free zone in Amritsar.

He proposed development of an information technology park, construction of an elevated road connecting the airport and other national highways, sewage treatment and ensuring clean water supply across the city, resolution of Bhagtanwala garbage dump and Valhalla ammunition depot, effluent treatment plant and elimination of Tung Dhab drain crisis, replacement of slums with permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and advocated free electricity scheme.

