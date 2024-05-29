Sandhu’s roadshow pulls huge crowd

Amritsar, May 28

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu put up an impressive show of strength by conducting a roadshow in Hall Bazar area here on Tuesday. A good number of BJP activists and party supporters were present in the roadshow. BJP leaders claimed that an overwhelming response of people during Sandhu’s roadshow shows that the BJP will be the first choice of people on June 1. They asked residents of Amritsar to vote for the development of Amritsar and send BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu to Parliament.

Central constituency in-charge Ram Chawla, BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shwait Malik, Bakshi Ram Arora, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chheena, a large number of workers and residents participated. During the roadshow, Sandhu was welcomed by nearby shopkeepers and people of the area.

Happy with the good response received from the people on the occasion, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said whoever wants the development of Amritsar and is against drugs, he will choose his right representative this time. Targeting Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, he said people gave him a chance for seven years, but he could not do anything for the city.

They could not even account for Rs 35 crore received from the MP fund. He said people are facing civic issues like garbage, water and sewage problems. Taranjit said Aujla was the president of the Disha Committee for eight years, but he did not resolve the Bhagtanwala dump and Tung Dhab drain issues. — TNS

Visits family of youth who fell prey to drugs

BJP candidate from Amritsar Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the family of a 20-year-old youth belonging to the SC community from village Nag Kalan near Majitha, who died, a victim to drugs.

Manjit Singh, the youth’s father, has appealed to Sandhu to make Punjab drug-free. “Drugs are being sold openly in our village, now my only hope is from Sandhu, that he will save Punjab from drugs. We will elect him and send him to Parliament so that he can raise the issue and wage a comprehensive war against drugs,” he said.

