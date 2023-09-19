Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 18

Ward number 51 consists of several localities on Mall road and Batala road. Most posh localities in the ward have all the basic amenities. But accumulation of water on roads during the rains is a problem prompting residents to demand better arrangements for sanitation. On the main Mall road, there are bungalows of senior officials of the district administration and police. Ironically, heaps of garbage can be seen on the main road and near the residence of the Police Commissioner. The park in the area is comparatively well maintained but when it comes to the tree residue and dry leaves, they can be seen lying on the road just outside the park. A huge heap of garbage is seen outside the TB Hospital. The park nearby is maintained by a religious sect but the garbage is not regularly lifted by the MC. Such heaps of garbage are seen in the Sant Nagar area too. The road alongside the SSSS School also has heaps of garbage, which is not lifted regularly.

“As compared to other areas in the city, residents living in the localities on Mall road get better facilities. But still there is an issue of garbage lifting in the area. The workers of a solid waste management company collect garbage from homes. But there are some spots where the locals dump the tree residue. The sanitation workers sweep the roads and keep the garbage on such spots,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident.