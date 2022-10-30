Sanjeev Sud's works on display at Art Gallery

Amritsar, October 29
Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) opened the exhibition of Sanjeev Sud at SG Thakar Singh Art gallery today. A self-taught artist, Sanjeev is a chartered accountant by profession and has been pursuing art as passion for the past three decades. The exhibition was inaugurated by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Amritsar North, along with Shivdev Singh, senior artist and president of IAFA.
Sanjeev’s artistic sensibility finds roots in his mother, Shobha Sud, an artist who was based in Lahore. His works speak as a testament to the spirit of a curious learner, as he shared that he loves to experiment and explore his potential as an artist. The themes that run through his interesting bodies of work are varied: a peek into Pondicherry through his paintings, or glimpses of rural Punjab where he finds his roots, nature, the mother of all inspiration, and faith.
The exhibition displays paintings and sculptures by Sajeev in mix media. “I first began creating sculptures with clay, but later felt the need for something more permanent and moved on to Plaster of Paris and then on to wood where I discovered my love for the grain and true nature of the wooden medium,” he said about his works in driftwood. Sajeev began a foray into oil paints independent of any teacher or guide. He shared that a trip to Santa Fe bolstered his confidence as friends from art galleries began to take notice of his work. The 2020 lockdown proved to be a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to free up a large chunk of his time and create without binding timelines.
The two day exhibition is open for public and will also invite interaction with the artist.
