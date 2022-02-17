Sankalp Patra for Asr East

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP candidate from Amritsar East Jeevanjyot Kaur released Sankalp Patra for Amritsar East on Wednesday. Sisodia alleged that Amritsar East was the most neglected constituency of Punjab. “We have issued a separate manifesto for the constituency. All issues will be addressed on a priority,” he said. TNS

One held with illegal weapon

Amritsar: Majitha police have arrested a youth with an illegal weapon while his two accomplices managed to slip away when a police team intercepted them during checking. According to information, in view of the Assembly elections, the police team set up a check post near Hamja village bus stop. ASI Dharpinder Singh said they were checking vehicle when they stopped a Hyundai Accent car. He said when they were searching the car, two of the occupants ran away while the policemen caught the third person. During his search the police recovered a revolver with an empty shell. He was identified as Ajay Kumar while his accomplices who escaped were Mani and Ajadbir Singh, all residents of Adhwalan village. A case under Arms Act was registered while further investigations were on. Raids were on to arrest the remaining two accused, said investigating officer Mukhtiar Singh. TNS

District reports 19 Covid-19 cases

Amritsar: With 19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the tally increased to 59,239. The cases include 16 new cases and three contacts of positive patients. With the recovery of 44 patients, the recovery count has increased to 57,465. The district, at present, has a total of 96 active cases. Meanwhile, 23,560 residents were inoculated during the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday. Of these 12,930 including 420 children received the first dose,

while 9,528 including 264 children received the second dose and 418 received the third dose. TNS

Three positive in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Three Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, with which the number of active cases reached 74. The toll stands at 393. The Health Department said 7,692 citizens were given jabs on Wednesday. The department said 8,37,650 persons have been given 14,03,217 vaccine doses in the district till date.