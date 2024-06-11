Saragarhi multi-storey parking languishes for want of facilities

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 10

The authorities concerned are neglecting Saragarhi parking, near the Golden Temple, for a long time. A local activist raised shortcomings in the only multi-storied parking lot located in the heart of the city.

The parking is just 300 metres away from the Golden Temple, where tourists can park their vehicles near the shrine and stroll in Heritage Street.

An elevated was constructed from the bus stand to the parking lot at an estimated cost of road

Rs 240 crore to provide hassle-free parking space in 2006-07. The government had spent Rs 25 crore on the construction of the parking. A social worker has raised concerns about the poor upkeep, infrastructural issues, management, sanitation and safety in the parking lot.

Pawan Sharma, social worker, said, “There are no arrangements for sanitation, potable water, lights and lifts are lying defunct. There is no arrangements for the fire safety and no CCTV cameras have been installed in the parking. There is a shortage of parking space in the city. It is the only multi-storied parking in the city which provides space for hundreds of vehicles. After paying a high price for parking, visitors are not getting basic facilities and are concerned about safety. Washrooms are stinking and no one can use these facilities.”

The insanitary conditions and potholed elevated road also irk visitors. They often complain about it to workers here, but no authority pays heed.

“It is the responsibility of the administration to provide parking space to pilgrims on nominal charges. This parking and elevated road has been constructed with Central funds. The state government doesn’t have the right to charge Rs 100 for a car parking. Even if they charge the said amount, then all facilities should be available at the parking,” said Sharma.

“Ironically, lifts are lying defunct in the five-storied building. The administration should install lights, and CCTV cameras, ensure cleanliness in washrooms, recarpet elevated road, provide potable water, mantain sanitation and deploy security staff in the parking lot,” said Sharma.

