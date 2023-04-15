'Sarbat Da Bhala' opens lab in city

Amritsar, April 14
On the occasion of Khalsa Sajana Diwas, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust opened another lab and diagnostic centre in the holy city today.
Dubai-based business magnate Dr SP Singh, head of the charitable trust, spent crores of rupees on service projects from his own pocket without collecting a single penny from anyone.
Under the auspices of the trust and supported by the Shaheed Udham Singh Foundation, it was opened in the Bhakta Wala area. It was the second laboratory set up by the trust in Amritsar.
Inaugurated jointly by trust chief Oberoi and MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, the laboratory was established in the luxurious building of Shaheed Udham Singh Charitable Hospital. Oberoi said with the support of the foundation, apart from the laboratory a modern dental clinic and physiotherapy centre would also be started soon. Oberoi said about 70,000 people were getting their tests done only at the cost rate every month in about 80 laboratories opened by the trust in Punjab, Haryana and other states.
Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar commended Gulf-based businessman Oberoi for his social service.
