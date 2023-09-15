Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry concerns raised, CM assures quick redressal

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 14

Basmati rice exporters today urged the Punjab government to raise the issue of restrictions imposed by the Central Government on the export of basmati variety of rice.

They were interacting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal during the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni here today.

Ravinderpal Singh of Lal Qilla Basmati Rice Association expressed his gratitude to CM Mann for banning the use of pesticides on basmati and urged him to direct all Punjab MPs to raise the issue of restrictions imposed by the Central Government on the export of basmati so that it could be easily exported.

Industrialist Naval Gupta expressed concern over the safety of entrepreneurs in the absence of CCTV cameras at Focal Points. The Chief Minister directed to install high mega pixel cameras at 20 places in the next 35 days.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs of Majha lauded the steps taken by the government for the betterment of the industries and bringing about a positive change in the state.

Vikramjit Sharma, an entrepreneur who came from Hyderabad and set up an IT company in Bhikhiwind, said that his father was keen to send him abroad, but he took a chance and with the assistance of Punjab government, managed to fulfill his goal.

Sandeep Khosla from Amritsar said that the system has been reformed for the first time after the formation of a new government. He said that for 10 years, there was a problem of the Focal Point, which this government has decided to resolve by inviting a tender of Rs 14 crore.

On the demand of a fire station by an industrialist Rajesh Kumar Ladi from the old Focal Point, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to provide fire vehicles there within this month and said that the construction work of new a fire station will begin from September 20 at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore.

Sanjay Gupta, Director, NCML from Singapore, said that Punjab’s agricultural production and policies of the government attracted him and now he is setting up large silos for storage of food grains in Batala and Chheharta.

Vijay Sharma from the National Hotel Hub said that due to the policies of the government, he is investing Rs 2,000 crore in the hotel industry. Wave Beverages Sales Officer Harsh Agarwal said that they are expanding the area of plots in Patiala and Amritsar as well as setting up a new plant in Gurdaspur and whatever was required, the officials had completed it within days boosting their morale.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann accepted the demand of hotel owners of Amritsar Walled City Centre and gave them time for a meeting on September 19. He said that he is committed to the inclusive development of the holy town.

