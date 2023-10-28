Sarpanch held for embezzlement

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 27

The sarpanch of Khawaspur village owing allegiance to the Congress was arrested by the Goindwal Sahib police on Friday on the charge of embezzling grants worth Rs 12.52 lakh that were released to the panchayat by the previous government.

The suspect was identified as Jagroop Singh.

An inquiry in this regard was conducted by the BDPO, Khadoor Sahib, and complaint was lodged by him.

Ramanjiit Singh Sikki, former Khadoor Sahib MLA, alleged that the embezzlement was a story concocted by the Panchayat Department at the behest of the ruling party just to appease political bosses.

The Congress workers lodged their strong protest in front of the Goindwal Sahib police station in this connection today. They raised slogans against the police and the state government.

The activists warned the AAP leaders to restrain from propagating the vendetta policy, which they said could prove dearer one day.

Sikki claimed that Jagroop Singh had unearthed the sand mining trade of the close relative of the area MLA. He said a case was registered just to suppress the voice of the opponents by the ruling party.

