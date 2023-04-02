Sarpanch killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 1

Sarpanch of Fatahpur Badesa village in the Verowal area was killed in a road accident on Friday near his village.

The incident occurred when the motorcycle he was riding on hit by a speeding car. The Verowal police said that victim Baldev Singh (53) and his elder brother Gurnam Singh were returning home on their motorcycle from nearby Lidhar village. A speeding Innova car hit their motorcycle. Baldev Singh received serious injuries and his brother Gurnam Singh escaped unhurt. Baldev Singh died on the way to a private hospital.

ASI Avtar Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the car driver who fled the spot after the incident.