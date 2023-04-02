Sarpanch killed in road accident

Tarn Taran, April 1
Sarpanch of Fatahpur Badesa village in the Verowal area was killed in a road accident on Friday near his village.
The incident occurred when the motorcycle he was riding on hit by a speeding car. The Verowal police said that victim Baldev Singh (53) and his elder brother Gurnam Singh were returning home on their motorcycle from nearby Lidhar village. A speeding Innova car hit their motorcycle. Baldev Singh received serious injuries and his brother Gurnam Singh escaped unhurt. Baldev Singh died on the way to a private hospital.
ASI Avtar Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the car driver who fled the spot after the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...
Cheetah from Namibia strays into field near village along MP's Kuno National Park; efforts on to send it back into wild
Forest department officials share a video in which staffers ...