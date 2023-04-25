Satta involved in Chheharta firing case has criminal background

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

Satnam Singh, alias Satta Naushehra, has been facing around 12 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, it has been learnt.

His name has cropped up in the Chheharta firing incident in which three unidentified armed persons fired gunshots outside the residence of commission agent Harminder Singh, a resident of Naraingarh area, on Saturday night.

According to the police, Satta managed to escape to Serbia in 2020 dodging the police and intelligence agencies and there have been no trace of his whereabouts since. Satta belonged to Naushehra border village in Tarn Taran. With his name cropping up in the firing incident, the police have again renewed efforts to get to know about his whereabouts.

The police claimed that he was a member of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike gang who was wanted by the Punjab Police in many criminal cases, including the RPG attack at the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali last year.

The National Investigating agency (NIA) has announced Rs 15 lakh reward for providing a tip-off about his whereabouts. His name has cropped up in at least four high-profiles cases in the past several months.

Harminder Singh told the police that he got a call from an internet-generated virtual number in which the caller identified himself as Satta Naushehra. He warned him of dire consequences and hours after three unknown persons fired gunshots at his car parked outside his house. The incident led to panic in the area. He said gunfires were shot at his car parked outside and the main gate of the house.

Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said on the basis of CCTV cameras, the police had started investigation to identify the suspects after registering an FIR against three unknown persons. He said Harminder’s claims were being verified.