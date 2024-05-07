Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) announced the annual results of Class X and Class XII on Monday. Satvika Gagan, a student of Sacred Heart School, Majitha Road, has secured first position in the district in Class X by scoring 99 per cent marks, scoring 495 out of 500. Harkirat Singh, a student of Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, has secured second position in the district by scoring 98.8 per cent, securing 494 out of 500.

Similarly, Mansi Deora of Holy Heart Presidency School, has topped the district in Class XII results with 97.5 per cent. Mansi is a student of medical stream. Palakdeep Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur of the same school jointly stood second with 383 marks, notching up 95.75 per cent. Both are students of medical stream. Pareena Sharma of Sacred Heart School stood third with 95.5 per cent (382 marks). Parina is a student of commerce stream.

Satvika wants to be an engineer

Satvika, a resident of Professors Colony, wants to become an engineer. Her father Gagandeep Singh is a businessman and mother Sushma a teacher in Government Middle School, Lahori Mall. Satvika said that she has always given priority to her studies. She is determined to go abroad and do something different.

Cardiac surgeon is Harkirat’s aim

Harkirat’s dream is to become a cardiac surgeon. Harkirat Singh, a student of Shri Guru Harkrishna School, Basant Avenue, who scored 98.8 per cent marks, is a resident of Majitha Road bypass. He said that he would pursue further studies in medical stream and his dream is to become a cardiac surgeon. Harkirat’s father is Dr Harnek Singh and mother Baljeet Kaur is a dietician.

Mansi Deora dreams of becoming an IPS officer

Mansi Deora is a resident of Jhander village. Her father Sushil Kumar is a farmer and mother Neetu a government school teacher. She dreams of becoming an IPS officer and says would dedicate herself to achieving her dream. Chemistry is her favourite subject. She said that the entire village was celebrating her success in exams.

