SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Deepak Kumar Hans, senior chairman, Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, directed the District Education Office to conduct inquiry and inspection of recognised schools in the district to find out any violation regarding the RTE Act and the 5 per cent reserved quota seats for SC/ST students in these schools.

Hans said he had received a complaint from Satnam Singh Gill, state convenor, Republican Party of India (RPI) (Athawale) against the violations by private schools, after which he has asked the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry in public interest. He further said a status report would also be sought from DC Amritsar regarding 92 private schools, which would fall under scrutiny.

Notably, the issue of a few private schools violating the RTE Act, under which the seats reserved for students of economic-weaker section were being sold by schools had also been reported to the commission by RPI members. The Punjab Education Department had also redirected all private schools in Rayya block-II, after the complaint, to comply with the norms under the RTE Act.