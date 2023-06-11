Scanner installed at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

After three minor blasts that recently occurred in the vicinity of the Golden temple, the SGPC on Saturday installed a hi-tech scanner at one of the entrances to the holiest Sikh shrine. Similar scanners are proposed to be installed at all entry points which would be installed soon.

The proposal, earlier passed by the SGPC executive, was made keeping in view the security aspect of the shrine. Close to one lakh devotees from all over the world visit the shrine daily. Scanners would be installed at its four main entry points, including Ghanta Ghar main entrance plaza, Akal Takht entrance and exit side, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall passage and Old Atta Mandi pathway, soon.

Keeping in view the Sikh rehat maryada (Sikh code of conduct), scanners would detect forbidden objects like tobacco and related products, contraband and metallic objects.