School felicitates meritorious students

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 7

Baba Gurmukh Singh Baba Uttam Singh Senior Secondary School, Khadoor Sahib, celebrated the 38th annual prize distribution function on Wednesday. On the occasion, Baba Sewa Singh told students to work hard to achieve their goals.

Baba Sewa Singh being a patron of the school managing committee also called the parents and public to plant saplings to make the environment pollution free. The students performed shabad kirtan and kavishari on the occasion.

Students of the school also presented a cultural programme and were honoured by Baba Sewa Singh.

Principal Mamta Kaur read out the annual school report, which highlighted the achievements of the school in different fields. Students who outshined in different fields were honored in the function.

The school magazine “Chardi Kla” was also released by Baba Sewa Singh and members of the managing committee. Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur and Balwinder Singh Veinpoin, members of the SGPC, Piara Singh, retired District Education Officer, were also present on the occasion.