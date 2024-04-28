School holds sex education workshop for parents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A workshop on sex and sexuality was organised for parents at Invictus International School in Amritsar.

Anju Kish, a sex educator and founder of ‘Untaboo’ spoke about the need to create awareness around sex education. She has been working on helping parents to figure out a comfortable, sensitive and age-appropriate way to start a conversation on the subject of sex and sexuality with their children.

She asserted that parents should stop confusing ignorance with innocence in the context of sex education.

“When children are struggling to figure out concepts like periods, erection, gender identity, sex and related subjects, parents need to talk to them without feeling nervous, anxious or hesitant. Children want to have this conversation, so we as parents need to educate ourselves and educate our children too,” she added.

With a belief that sex education starts early and is beyond the Good Touch-Bad Touch conversation, Anju emphasised on the importance of an open communication.

“Sex education is not just about physiological changes or puberty, but it’s about behavioural needs and psychological needs. Abuse is not physical, it’s also psychological and if we do not talk to our kids about it, they would never know,” she said.

