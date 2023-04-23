School honours kabaddi team

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

Members of the kabaddi team of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), were honoured at a function organised at the school complex on Friday. The kabbadi team had attained the second position in the ASISC Zonal level Kabbadi Competition-2023 held at Sacred Heart Convent School in Beas on Thursday.