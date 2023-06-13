School kids come out with views on child labour

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

To awaken society against child labour, the International Day against Child Labour was observed on Monday at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran. Students raised their voice against this social evil through a fancy dress competition and also through poster-making and slogan writing. The students presented their views through speeches against child labour, wishing the deprived kids a bright future.

Harjit Singh from the school managing committee said the problem of child labour remains a challenge for the country though the government is taking various steps to solve it. Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh, members of the school managing committee, besides Ranjit Bhatia, praised the activities of the students and said that child labour takes away the joys of childhood.