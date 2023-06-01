 School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years : The Tribune India

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

The sprawling grounds of Government Senior Secondary School at Attari on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 31

The Government Senior Secondary School, Attari, which was renamed after Shamsher Singh, Indian hockey mid-fielder and Olympian, has been waiting for a hockey astro-turf for the last five years. The fact that Shamsher is the first Olympian from Attari and had spent most of his early years playing hockey at the uneven, muddy playground inside the school, fell short of waking up the authorities from their slumber. The school offers three field of sports to the students — volleyball, football and hockey. Currently, it has 75 under-training players, all students of the school, playing in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories in national and state teams.

“We have repeatedly written to the authorities to request them to build an astro-turf as we have good talent in the sport from Attari. Apart from the turf, we also require sports kits including hockey sticks and fully equipped gymnasium for the athletes. Till date, we only receive an annual sports grant of Rs 25,000 for all our needs,” said Navjit Singh, sports head and coach at the school. On an average, he said that the sports kit for hockey costs around Rs 8,500 and the football and volleyball kits costs Rs 7,000. “We are not left with much for the development of any other sports,” he said.

The school has two grounds, one for hockey and one for volleyball. It also has an indoor gymnasium, with bare minimum equipment. The school is among the three in the district with a mud-based hockey training ground. Players from Attari and other border villages, who get training here have to later go and join other sports academies offering residential sports programmes or government schools in urban centres to get proper benefits. The Department of Sports, Punjab, had set up a sports wing in selected government schools in each district, where players were provided training, sports kits, equipment and diet. “While players at the residential sports centres at Cheherhta get regular diet as well, our students have to depend on their own for their nutritional requirements, which is difficult for them as they come from low-income families. We try to sustain a healthy diet for them by contributing from our own pockets and engaging some NRIs who are associated with the school,” said Navjit. Shamsher also contributes towards the school’s sports development every now and then.

Shortage of teachers another challenge

The school also faces a shortage of master cadre teachers for several subjects including Punjabi, English and History. It has 150 students of History with just one regular teacher. The principal of the school has been transferred to Kot Khalsa, so there will also be a post for the principal vacant from next month onward. “Several posts for the subjects of Science, English, Punjabi and History are lying vacant. We have been engaging teachers from other subjects or general subjects to take classes in case of need,” said a senior teacher who is due for retirement in December.

Despite new appointments and the Education Department’s efforts to ration teachers by sending them back to their parents’ schools, the shortage of teachers in schools in the border belt remains.

This shortage, in some schools, also violates the RTE Act, which stipulates that the pupil-teacher ratio should be 30:1 (primary) and 35:1 (upper primary). The school has 700-740 students and the biggest challenge is that teachers do not willingly apply for border posting. “The reason is because the government has stopped the rural and border area allowance, which deducts around Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 directly from the average salary of a teacher serving in border schools. Many teachers have to travel long distances, which increases their expenses,” shared Hardeep Singh, Hindi master at the school.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

6
Nation

Lucknow family booked for demanding Rs 30 crore as dowry

7
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

8
Diaspora

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

9
Business

India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23

10
Nation

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

Operation clean: Police conduct raids across city to nail drug traffickers

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals