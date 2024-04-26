School notes: Bhavanites’ shine in JEE Mains-2024

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024, (Session-1). Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Amritsar, have made their mark in the entrance test with Kayan topping the school by securing 99.71 percentile. Raghav Vohra scored 98.87, Vedansh has secured 98.44, and Ansh Kharbanda 97.66 percentile respectively. Along with them, Armaan, Ishaan and Nishchay have also scored more than 90% marks and have secured availability for JEE Advanced 2024. Chairman Avinash Mohindru, Director Principal Anita Bhalla and Vice Principal Praveen Sharma congratulated the achievers for their excellent performance.

Spring Dale School

Spring Dale School celebrated the success of its students in JEE Mains-April 2024 as students Himinish Verma scored 99.86 percentile, Vaibhav Gupta scored 99.51,Ayush Poddar-99.37,Nikhil Gupta-98.48,Rishit Khanna-98.3,Harvansh Singh-97.78,Arnav Goel-94.87,Jashnoor Singh-93.26,Shresht Bhanot-9292,Shashwat Mahajan-91.48 and Kasvi Bhatia scored 90.37 percentile. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the achievers and their mentors for this remarkable success.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

It was a moment of elation for Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, when JEE Main (Session-II) result was declared on 25th April, 2024. Several students made the school proud by getting through JEE Main (Session-II) with flying colours. Amrit Kumar with 99.86 percentile, Pallika Mehta 96.08, Sutikshan 94.91, Rachit Kansra 92.11 and Avijit Singh 91.2 were some of the meritorious students. The students shared their experiences by saying that no doubt the exam had pressure on them but by managing the time and stress, they could have achieved their goal. They acknowledged the constant guidance of the Principal and the teachers. They further said that to crack the exams focus on NCERT is a must.

It fest concludes at DAV college

The Post Graduate Department of Computer Science and IT of DAV College, Amritsar, organised two days Inter-School IT festival ‘TechSpark’ on April 24-25. The programme was in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the best young minds of Amritsar region and its adjoining areas participated in four tech events namely Open-Mic Session, IT Quiz, Technical Presentation and Hackathon. Each competition offered a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and talents. The Guest Speaker Sanjay Gupta, Director and Founder of “Lead Systems” delivered an insightful talk on “Process Oriented Approach in IT” regarding the impact of IT in current digital era. Sukh Sagar Singh, founder of Silverplexus IT Company, enlightened the participants on importance of Smart Hackathon in today digital world. As many as 112 students from 16 schools participated in the IT festival. Medha Uppal of DAV Public School was declared first in Open Mic competition. Manya Malhotra and Anika Bhatia of SL Bhawan School bagged first position in Technical Presentation.Harnoor Singh, Kaya Kaur, Khushmeen Kaur, Amitoj Kaur and Deendyal Singh of Cambridge International School were jointly declared winner in Hackathon. Dariya Sharma and Kartikey Kakaria of DAV International School won first position in IT Quiz.

College organises ‘Awards Day’

SSSS College of Commerce for Women organized its ‘Awards Day’ to celebrate and applaud the achievements of the students. Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Randhawa, Former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, presided over the event. Director Jagdish Singh extended a warm welcome to the president of SSSS Managing Committee and all other dignitaries present on the occasion. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur presented the college report highlighting the unique features and core values of the college. Justice Randhawa congratulated and praised the multi-dimensional achievements of the students.

World Art Day celebrated

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, celebrated ‘World Art Day’ on April 24 with great zeal and enthusiasm to honour the contributions of artists and to promote the importance of art in our lives. The day coincides with the birthday (April 15) of the renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci, who is revered as one of the greatest artists of all time. As part of the celebration, a lively art competition was organised where the talented students of Class IV showcased their exceptional abilities through a variety of drawings and paintings skillfully depicting nature, Lord Krishna, mandala art and so on. The event culminated with prizes awarded to the winners and heartfelt appreciation extended to all the participants for their creativity and dedication. Additionally, a workshop was conducted to introduce students to innovative art and sculpture techniques.

Kanupriya shines in academics

Students of B.Sc Sem III of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged top positions in university exams of Guru Nanak Dev University. Kanupriya Sharma of B.Sc (non-med) topped the university in all science streams by securing 353 marks out of 400, Ishika got second position in university in non-med stream with 333 marks. Neha, Himanshi and Jasleen bagged 5th , 6th and 8th position respectively in non-med. Navneet Kaur secured 2nd position in computer science stream with 328 marks. Rama Sharma secured 2nd position in medical stream with 328 marks. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the students.

