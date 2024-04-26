 School notes: Bhavanites’ shine in JEE Mains-2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • School notes: Bhavanites’ shine in JEE Mains-2024

School notes: Bhavanites’ shine in JEE Mains-2024

School notes: Bhavanites’ shine in JEE Mains-2024


Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024, (Session-1). Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Amritsar, have made their mark in the entrance test with Kayan topping the school by securing 99.71 percentile. Raghav Vohra scored 98.87, Vedansh has secured 98.44, and Ansh Kharbanda 97.66 percentile respectively. Along with them, Armaan, Ishaan and Nishchay have also scored more than 90% marks and have secured availability for JEE Advanced 2024. Chairman Avinash Mohindru, Director Principal Anita Bhalla and Vice Principal Praveen Sharma congratulated the achievers for their excellent performance.

Spring Dale School

Spring Dale School celebrated the success of its students in JEE Mains-April 2024 as students Himinish Verma scored 99.86 percentile, Vaibhav Gupta scored 99.51,Ayush Poddar-99.37,Nikhil Gupta-98.48,Rishit Khanna-98.3,Harvansh Singh-97.78,Arnav Goel-94.87,Jashnoor Singh-93.26,Shresht Bhanot-9292,Shashwat Mahajan-91.48 and Kasvi Bhatia scored 90.37 percentile. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the achievers and their mentors for this remarkable success.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

It was a moment of elation for Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, when JEE Main (Session-II) result was declared on 25th April, 2024. Several students made the school proud by getting through JEE Main (Session-II) with flying colours. Amrit Kumar with 99.86 percentile, Pallika Mehta 96.08, Sutikshan 94.91, Rachit Kansra 92.11 and Avijit Singh 91.2 were some of the meritorious students. The students shared their experiences by saying that no doubt the exam had pressure on them but by managing the time and stress, they could have achieved their goal. They acknowledged the constant guidance of the Principal and the teachers. They further said that to crack the exams focus on NCERT is a must.

It fest concludes at DAV college

The Post Graduate Department of Computer Science and IT of DAV College, Amritsar, organised two days Inter-School IT festival ‘TechSpark’ on April 24-25. The programme was in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the best young minds of Amritsar region and its adjoining areas participated in four tech events namely Open-Mic Session, IT Quiz, Technical Presentation and Hackathon. Each competition offered a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and talents. The Guest Speaker Sanjay Gupta, Director and Founder of “Lead Systems” delivered an insightful talk on “Process Oriented Approach in IT” regarding the impact of IT in current digital era. Sukh Sagar Singh, founder of Silverplexus IT Company, enlightened the participants on importance of Smart Hackathon in today digital world. As many as 112 students from 16 schools participated in the IT festival. Medha Uppal of DAV Public School was declared first in Open Mic competition. Manya Malhotra and Anika Bhatia of SL Bhawan School bagged first position in Technical Presentation.Harnoor Singh, Kaya Kaur, Khushmeen Kaur, Amitoj Kaur and Deendyal Singh of Cambridge International School were jointly declared winner in Hackathon. Dariya Sharma and Kartikey Kakaria of DAV International School won first position in IT Quiz.

College organises ‘Awards Day’

SSSS College of Commerce for Women organized its ‘Awards Day’ to celebrate and applaud the achievements of the students. Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Randhawa, Former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, presided over the event. Director Jagdish Singh extended a warm welcome to the president of SSSS Managing Committee and all other dignitaries present on the occasion. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur presented the college report highlighting the unique features and core values of the college. Justice Randhawa congratulated and praised the multi-dimensional achievements of the students.

World Art Day celebrated

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, celebrated ‘World Art Day’ on April 24 with great zeal and enthusiasm to honour the contributions of artists and to promote the importance of art in our lives. The day coincides with the birthday (April 15) of the renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci, who is revered as one of the greatest artists of all time. As part of the celebration, a lively art competition was organised where the talented students of Class IV showcased their exceptional abilities through a variety of drawings and paintings skillfully depicting nature, Lord Krishna, mandala art and so on. The event culminated with prizes awarded to the winners and heartfelt appreciation extended to all the participants for their creativity and dedication. Additionally, a workshop was conducted to introduce students to innovative art and sculpture techniques.

Kanupriya shines in academics

Students of B.Sc Sem III of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged top positions in university exams of Guru Nanak Dev University. Kanupriya Sharma of B.Sc (non-med) topped the university in all science streams by securing 353 marks out of 400, Ishika got second position in university in non-med stream with 333 marks. Neha, Himanshi and Jasleen bagged 5th , 6th and 8th position respectively in non-med. Navneet Kaur secured 2nd position in computer science stream with 328 marks. Rama Sharma secured 2nd position in medical stream with 328 marks. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the students.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

Selja picked for Sirsa, Deepender Rohtak

In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak

Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Kejriwal kingpin & key plotter of excise scam, his conduct did him in: ED to Supreme Court

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended