School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Senior BJP leader and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina today lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking people for a ride by inaugurating a School of Eminence for which the AAP government had done nothing. In a statement issued here, Chhina said the inauguration of the school was nothing but an eye-wash and an attempt on the part of Kejriwal and Mann to mislead the public. He said the present AAP government has done nothing for the school infrastructure as it was the previous SAD-BJP alliance government which had contributed immensely in building the school.

“During our government, the rooms, playgrounds and drinking water facilities were added. Just by re-painting the school building, the AAP government is claiming to have built a world class school. This is a bundle of lies,” lambasted Chhina. He said earlier, the Suwidha Centres, built by the SAD-BJP government were re-painted and labelled as Mohalla Clinics and now it is the turn of the schools.

“More than this, lakhs of rupees were today wasted on the arrangements made for the inaugural ceremony. Traffic was stalled all over and the public put to great inconvenience. The misuse of public money was writ large,” said Chhina.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Lok Sabha